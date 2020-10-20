We have known Denise Wheeler for 18 years. Our associations have included many settings: music and theater, business, academic, social and service organizations. Denise is kind, principled, patriotic and devoted. She is a compassionate woman who leads by example.
We have met few people who volunteer and serve as frequently, energetically and selflessly as Denise. It would be hard to find a finer woman anywhere, and as such, we feel there is no better person to serve our community on the La Grande City Council. We hope you will help us in supporting her.
Julie Pettit and William "Trey" Pettit
La Grande
