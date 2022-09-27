I am a 42-year-old disabled Marine combat veteran who recently moved to La Grande, happy to leave the Portland area where a Trump sticker would get your car vandalized.
I moved here two years ago and saw how tolerant the conservative area is. People were not afraid to put Biden signs in their yards or a Black Lives Matter billboard on the freeway. Yet, the town was covered by Trump signs, billboards and banners on businesses. I found that interesting since presidential candidates labeled the Trump supporters as extremists and the left as saviors of democracy.
One of these saviors illegally left a letter in my mailbox about my flags. Stating I “had been radicalized, not unlike ISIS, against the U.S.”
More than 30,177 who served in post-9/11 wars took their own lives, and more than 7,000 died in combat. I attempted to end my own life in 2005 after I left the Marine Corps. I spent a year in Afghanistan and Pakistan fighting the very extremists this letter compares me to.
The letter goes on: “Your black flag is offensive and tells the rest of your fellow citizens that you are NOT A PATRIOT, despite all the red, white and blue. You are traitors who espouse terror and treason. You, like Trump, are a threat to democracy. You have been conned by criminals and propaganda.”
The flag they speak of is one of five displayed. It is flown to show disapproval of our elected officials. In times of war, bare black flags meant "no quarter," meaning no taking prisoners. But, in suburban America, we are not at war, and it being a black American flag changes that meaning. We could have had a conversation or a healthy debate, but they chose to be cowardly. Though I have them on camera, I will not stoop to the level of those who intend harm or have hate in their heart by making them known.
I hope someday they can open their hearts and minds to see the truth about who benefits the most from us being divided.
Levi Bakke
La Grande
