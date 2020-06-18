Thank you so much for your excellent coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in Union County. I rely on your in-depth reporting to have a realistic picture of the rapidly evolving situation. My questions now are for the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church and the Union County commissioners.
I would like the church leader(s) to address the community in The Observer and explain why they continued to gather in large numbers with no social distancing and no masks, which was in direct violation of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order. Also, I would like to know how the church plans to compensate the community for the costs of this outbreak.
The Union County commissioners also need to explain to the county why they met illegally in Prairie City to disagree with the governor’s reopening plan. Finally, I would like to know if the commissioners have reflected on their criticism of her well-reasoned and science-based plan that kept our infection rates at very low levels when we followed three simple rules: 1) social distancing; 2) wearing masks in public; and 3) avoiding gatherings of more than 50 people (in Phase 2).
Parts of the community clearly did not follow those rules, and we now have the highest per capita infection rate in the state.
Patricia Kennedy
Union
