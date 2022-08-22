Let’s talk about the article The Observer front-paged on Tuesday, Aug. 9 ("Officials support map reversal") regarding the ill-conceived Oregon Department of Forestry’s map, a map that identified and threatened landowners with significant financial fines unless they straightened up and started cleaning up their surroundings to prevent the spread of wildfires.
The irony of this action on behalf of the state of Oregon illuminates the actuality that landowners, local governments, businesses and concerned citizens have been, through several decades, requesting, lobbying, collaborating and even begging state and federal governments to perform cleanup activities and thinning efforts on the lands they have been entrusted to steward. Requests for management have been met with not only resistance but legal action as well.
It is inconceivable that state and local governments take a "do as I say, not as I do" action and propose that private land be subject to legal and or financial punishment.
Lastly, the woke subheading for the article that informed us that the state’s action was to "prepare Oregon for worsening, climate change-fueled wildfires" is as ridiculous and shortsighted as the premise that nothing needs to happen on public land and that years of state and federal mismanagement can take a back seat for the blame of the increasing wildfire devastation.
Colleen MacLeod
Summerville
