It’s well that The Observer is happy wolves have made a comeback but wrong to say they don’t need federal protection.
The Observer is pleased that wolves are “doing fine where they can be found.” But what about where they can’t be found? They now occupy only about 5% of their former range. Suitable habitat in Nevada and Utah have no known wolves, populations in California and Colorado are limited to one known pack each, a few wolves eke out a life in the Northeast, ditto some red wolves in the Southeast.
The Endangered Species Act protects any species in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range. By including “significant portion of its range,” Congress meant that listed species should not simply be saved from extinction but rather recovered so that populations inhabit relatively large areas (i.e., significant portions) of suitable habitat within historic ranges.
The idea of the ESA is to treat species’ range holistically, not as a jumble of different regimes. Turning over management to state agencies will lead in some states to eradication, to brutal control policies (Wyoming wolves aren’t protected outside the immediate surroundings of Yellowstone and Teton national parks).
Conservationists resort to litigation against federal delisting because the ESA is so explicit about protecting any species in danger of extinction within all or a significant part of its historic range. That’s why this attempt at delisting will be in court — because it violates the ESA.
Wally Sykes
Joseph
