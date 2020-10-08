I want to express my sincere gratitude for Mayor Steve Clements and all La Grande city council members, especially Nicole Howard and Corrine Dutto.
It is evident to me that:
• You take your roles seriously.
• You have given much of your time in service to the community of La Grande.
• You look at all sides of issues before making decisions for our community.
• Individually and as a group you have made our city a better place to live.
I appreciate your willingness to be in the public eye and do the work that helps make La Grande a wonderful place to live.
Lisa Foggia
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.