I would like to thank Sen. Ron Wyden for his service to the state of Oregon and our nation, and encourage him to continue to take action to create change in order to power Oregon and the U.S. with 100% clean energy.
Wyden has risen as a leader on sustainable practices: working on a just transition toward a renewable energy future and ensuring relief for Oregon communities impacted by natural disasters exacerbated by the changing climate.
Wyden has introduced and supported bills to protect Oregon’s rivers, improve soil health and crop resilience, ban U.S. oil exports, create millions of good-paying jobs in repairing America’s infrastructure and reduce air and water pollution. These actions are among the many that have shown that Wyden is in favor of climate legislation and community resiliency that puts the planet and its people before the profit of unsustainable and outdated businesses.
As the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a senior member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Wyden has the ability not only to understand the importance of transitioning to a clean energy economy but also the connections to take action and provide funding for this transition. In particular, Wyden has the opportunity to help ensure strong climate action in President Biden’s American Job Plan.
We need bold climate legislation that promotes the transition to a clean energy economy, and I am confident that Sen. Wyden will step up to help lead this integral project.
Sydney Dedrick
Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.