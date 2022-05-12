On Oct. 22, 1981, this country broke the trillion-dollar debt ceiling. The news was everywhere, not just on conservative news sites. As I sit here this morning that debt sits at $28.9 trillion and is climbing by 10’s of 1000’s of dollars per second. I have no personal debt, yet my government has saddled me with $38,050 of debt. And now there are calls to absorb $1.75 trillion in college loans.
Ron Wyden arrived in Washington, D.C., in 1981. A dollar in your pocket in 1981 is now worth a measly 28 cents. Gas was $1.31.
Debt and inflation are created by government and current policies, not the other party or the last president, not Putin, not climate change, not your opponent and surely not the bogeyman. Government has no money; it is your money and debt. Inflation is just another tax that has been dumped on you by devaluing your hard-earned dollars.
Andrew Jackson eradicated the national debt (1829-1837). Calvin Coolidge was the last president to decrease our debt (1923-1929). Sen. Wyden has been instrumental in adding $2.1 trillion in less than two years.
Sen. Wyden is a senior member of, arguably, the most corrupt Congress in U.S. history. He chairs the Senate finance committee and sub chairs the Senate committee on taxation. Ron Wyden is a disgrace to not just the Senate but Oregon and does not deserve another term.
In his son’s own words, “Why does he hate us / the American dream so much?!?!?!?! Reality is: most legislators have never built anything … so I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try and tear stuff down.”
Grant Darrow
Cove
