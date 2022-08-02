Maria Carmichael stated in the July 28 Observer that you cannot tame a feral cat. She is so wrong. In the 14 years that my husband and I have lived in La Grande we have not only fed the strays and ferals, but now have five cats, four of which were feral.

We found out almost immediately there was a huge problem here with ferals and strays. We live on South 12th Street and were told by our neighbors that people drive to the top of 12th, which turns into Bushnell, and dump their animals off. They figure this is the rich side of town and the animals will be taken care of. We are not rich but do what we can for the animals. We trap as many as we can, have them fixed, then release them, but the problem with that is they still don't have homes, so still need to be fed. We also enjoy the other wildlife that is here, the squirrels, birds of all kinds and the city deer, so we have to tread lightly when feeding the ferals outside, because we don't want to encourage them to kill the birds and squirrels.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.