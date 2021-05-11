Have you ever stopped to pull and toss a sticker out of your socks? Or pulled a burr or sticktight out of your dog's coat? Kicked off your boots, or emptied pant cuffs or pockets into the wind? Transported livestock? Carried home bedding plants? Hauled animal feeds? Pulled a trailer out of a weed patch and headed down the highway? These are just a few of the ways you may have inadvertently spread weeds.
Now Union County voters have an opportunity to intervene. Please vote yes for the five-year weed control bond. Help stop the alien invasion.
Ann Brown
Union
