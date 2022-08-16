An application to significantly expand a small existing quarry above Hot Lake Lane is pending before the Union County Planning Department It was supposed to be reviewed on July 25, but the applicant has asked for a delay until Aug 22.
The applicant is asking for an amendment to the Union County General Plan and for approval of a 40-acre baserock and aggregate quarry that will eventually cut 200 feet vertically into the hillside. However, he does not satisfy the basic requirements for such an amendment.
Union County residents should be concerned about this project. The land is designated Critical Big Game Habitat, but the application lacks the required big game plan. The site sits above Ladd Creek and will affect habitat of waterfowl, wading birds (including sandhill cranes) and upland game birds.
There is no consultation or opinion from ODFW included with the application. There is no traffic plan included with the application, although truck traffic from the quarry will head north past the Hot Lake RV park and hotel, significantly impacting operations at those popular tourist destinations. There is no water management plan to cover the possibility of heavy storm runoff or snowmelt running through the quarry and into Ladd Creek.
And, of course, there is the scenic impact of a 40-acre aggregate site on visitors to Ladd Marsh and travelers heading east out of La Grande toward Union.
If this proposal worries you, I’m sure the Union County Planning Department and the Union County Commissioners would like to hear from you. Letters from the public could well slow this project down until the wrinkles are ironed out.
David Moyal
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.