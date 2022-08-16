An application to significantly expand a small existing quarry above Hot Lake Lane is pending before the Union County Planning Department It was supposed to be reviewed on July 25, but the applicant has asked for a delay until Aug 22.

The applicant is asking for an amendment to the Union County General Plan and for approval of a 40-acre baserock and aggregate quarry that will eventually cut 200 feet vertically into the hillside. However, he does not satisfy the basic requirements for such an amendment.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.