The Observer will not run candidate endorsement letters of more than 400 words. The deadline for letters to the editor is noon Wednesday, April 22. This allows for responses before Election Day, if necessary. We run the letters on a first-come, first-served basis. Letters must include the name of the author, their city of residence and a daytime phone number so we can verify the letter. You can send letters to The Observer, 911 Jefferson Ave., La Grande 97850, but we prefer you email letters to news@lagrandeobserver.com. Having the letter directly in the body of an email makes it easier to place it in the paper.
Saturday, April 25, is the last day we will publish endorsement letters. Letters we receive after the deadline will not run. Election Day is May 19.
