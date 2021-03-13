I was quite taken aback when I read Zachary Cahill's comments in The Observer's March 6 article "Dead Air" that the Eastern Oregon University radio station should be defunded because radio may become obsolete, and then the inference that a college radio station would not help prepare students for careers.
There are 1,168 public broadcasting stations in the United States, including our own award-winning Oregon Public Broadcasting station. The Corportion for Public Broadcasting's mission is to ensure universal access to non-commercial, high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge.
I fail to see how a college radio station is not relevant in preparing students for this important work. EOU spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on athletic programs, but how many students will have a career in professional sports?
Teresa Gustafson
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.