I'm writing this letter in support of Mike Barry for Union County Commissioner. I've known Mike Barry for quite awhile now and I couldn't be happier that he is running for county commissioner.
Mike is a well-educated, experienced candidate. In addition, he is a common-sense and down-to-earth man. Most, if not all of the time I've known Mike, he has served the community in some form or another. His dedication to the citizens of Union County and his openness will be unwavering, as it has been in anything he has done to date. Mike Barry is a good man and an extremely good fit for Union County Commissioner.
This time of quarantines and orders from our governor has put a hardship on any candidate running for any position because there can be no forums, rallies or public gatherings. I encourage you to reach out to these candidates and get to know them. I feel if you reach out to Mike Barry, you will vote for him just as I plan to.
Mike Moran
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.