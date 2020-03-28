I hope I am not writing this letter too soon, as I am still very angry. A couple hours before this writing, as I drove down N Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets, I saw what I first took to be a bag blowing around in the street. As I got closer, I saw it was a cat that had obviously been recently struck by a vehicle and was still suffering. I quickly parked and went to see what I could do, but it died as I reached it. I moved it off the street and went on an unsuccessful search to locate the owner.
I understand that animals will sometimes run out in a way that makes them impossible to miss, but there should always be an attempt to reach the owner. And, you should never leave an injured animal to suffer as this one was. I'm going to do the perpetrator a favor and assume that you didn't realize the full extent of the problem. Because, if you did and left anyway, that makes you something I would never want to be. Somebody is going to be heartbroken at the loss of their pet and the way it was left. I just hope it wasn't a child's.
Gary Lillard
La Grande
