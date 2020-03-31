Boyd Rasmussen is running for re-election as Union County sheriff. Unfortunately, his own actions show him to be the worst candidate for the job.
Following the Sandy Hook shootings, the president signed several executive orders to decrease gun violence. Rasmussen publicly approved of some but opposed others. Rasmussen noted that he had repeatedly sworn to uphold the Constitution — then proclaimed, "As Sheriff I cannot support or enforce any executive orders that infringe upon the lawful rights of any Union County citizen. Nor will Deputies be required to support or enforce unconstitutional executive orders or laws."
Put simply, after reminding voters of his own oath to defend the Constitution, Rasmussen immediately demonstrated his willingness to violate that oath by deciding, himself, whether a particular order is constitutional.
Any competent sheriff would know that under our Constitution, the courts determine the constitutionality and legality of legislation, while the executive branch (including law enforcement) enforces the law. If Rasmussen doesn’t know the constitutionally defined roles of government, then he lacks the basic legal knowledge to serve as sheriff. If Rasmussen understands the constitutionally mandated roles of government but is willing to ignore his own oath just to get votes, then he lacks the integrity to serve as sheriff.
The issue, raised by Rasmussen himself, is not whether citizens support or oppose more restrictive gun control measures. It is that we need a sheriff who understands the law, and has the integrity to follow it.
We have alternative candidates for sheriff. Choose one.
Anne Morrison
La Grande
