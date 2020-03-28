The current primary race for Union County sheriff has four individuals competing for the most important job in Union County government. The citizens of Union County need to take heed of the seriousness of this position.
The sheriff is responsible for a budget of nearly $5 million of your money. The sheriff is required to supervise more than 30 employees in the department and the jail facility. The sheriff is responsible for your and your family’s safety and security and is required to maintain law and order in our county.
The requirements outlined above are a big deal to all of us. The sheriff must be a mature, solid, dedicated leader with the experience and training to be in a command position over his charges. Not their buddy.
The current sheriff has demonstrated to me that he lacks command authority. One of the other candidates is an approximately nine-year deputy and one has returned to our community after a career in the military. These three have an understandable desire to retain or win this position that pays more than $125,000 per year with benefits.
This is a nonpartisan position, as it should be. The most qualified candidate is the one who should prevail. Unfortunately, the public does not take the time to understand the scope of the sheriff’s responsibilities and it becomes quasi-political where the most visible candidate prevails. This is not a popularity contest. You should not be swayed by the candidate with the most yard signs.
The fact that a handful of deputies identifying as a union have switched their endorsement from the incumbent to their former union president is a concern. I believe it demonstrates a breakdown of authority within the department and necessitates a need for new leadership.
In my mind there is only one candidate with the experience, certification and, more important, the life experience to be in command of the most important department in Union County government. Join me in supporting and voting for Bill Miller for Union County sheriff.
John E. Coote
Island City
