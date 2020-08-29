Mail: The Observer, 911 Jefferson Ave., La Grande 97850 Email: news@lagrandeobserver.com • The Observer welcomes letters to the editor. We edit letters for brevity, grammar, taste and legal reasons. We will not publish consumer complaints against businesses, personal attacks against private individuals or comments that can incite violence. We also discourage thank-you letters. • Letters should be no longer than 350 words and must be signed and carry the author’s name, address and phone number (for verification only). We will not publish anonymous letters. • Letter writers are limited to one letter every two weeks. • Longer community comment columns, such as My Voice, must be no more than 700 words. Writers must provide a recent headshot (a decent and in-focus selfie is fine) and a one-sentence biography. Like letters to the editor, columns must refrain from complaints against businesses or personal attacks against private individuals. Submissions must carry the author’s name, address and phone number. • The Observer also is looking for local monthly columnists to comment on local issues or topics that matter to northeast Oregon. • Submission does not guarantee publication, which is at the discretion of the editor.
Mail: The Observer, 911 Jefferson Ave., La Grande 97850
Email: news@lagrandeobserver.com
• The Observer welcomes letters to the editor. We edit letters for brevity, grammar, taste and legal reasons.
We will not publish consumer complaints against businesses, personal attacks against private individuals or comments that can incite violence.
• We also discourage thank-you letters.
• Letters should be no longer than 350 words and must be signed and carry the author’s name, address and phone number (for verification only). We will not publish anonymous letters.
• Letter writers are limited to one letter every two weeks.
• Longer community comment columns, such as My Voice, must be no more than 700 words. Writers must provide a recent headshot (a decent and in-focus selfie is fine) and a one-sentence biography.
Like letters to the editor, columns must refrain from complaints against businesses or personal attacks against private individuals.
Submissions must carry the author’s name, address and phone number.
• The Observer also is looking for local monthly columnists to comment on local issues or topics that matter to northeast Oregon.
• Submission does not guarantee publication, which is at the discretion of the editor.
