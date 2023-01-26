5f5107777125c.image.jpg

Three Idaho residents were hurt in September 2020 when their boat crashed onto a rocky shore at Brownlee Reservoir on the Oregon/Idaho border.

 Baker County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo, File

New data from the Oregon State Marine Board show nearly half of Oregon’s 16 boating deaths in 2022 happened during July alone, and all but five happened during the summer months, when heat waves struck parts of the state.

That’s not entirely surprising. As the weather gets warmer, people flock to bodies of water to cool off — but many aren’t aware of how cold the water still is. Any water temperature below 70 degrees Fahrenheit can be hazardous, according to the National Center for Cold Water Safety. When cold water makes contact with skin, a person can go into shock and lose control of their breathing. That makes the risk of drowning high, even if the water is calm.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.