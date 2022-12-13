farmworker-Yadira-Lopez-Malheur-Enterprise-1024x571.jpeg

Oregon farms are struggling through a prolonged drought and a pair of Oregon U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden joined 12 other U.S. Democratic senators from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Washington and two Republican senators from Utah, calling on the agency to allocate more funding and staff to help the region deal with the conditions.

 Yadira Lopez/Malheur Enterprise, File

SALEM — The U.S. Department of Agriculture should be doing more to help Western farmers and ranchers, 14 U.S. senators said in a recent letter to the agency. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon joined 12 other U.S. Democratic senators from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Washington and two Republican senators from Utah, calling on the agency to allocate more funding and staff to help the region deal with the prolonged drought. 

