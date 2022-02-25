CLACKAMAS – A number of Oregon National Guard soldiers are deployed to Eastern Europe.
Soldiers with the 82nd Cavalry Regiment, based out of Bend, are stationed in Poland as a part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a deterrence effort by the U.S. Military in response to Russian operations in the Ukraine. The operation has been running since 2014, when Russian forces annexed Crimea.
Soldiers with the Oregon Army National Guard were formally mobilized for deployment during a ceremony held at Camp Withycombe, Clackamas, Oregon, on Jan. 2, 2022, according to a press release by the Oregon Army National Guard.
Approximately 120 guard members were deployed to Poland in support of the operation.
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia reached a boiling point on Thursday, Feb. 24, and Russian forces have been shelling cities across Ukraine, according to numerous news reports. President Vladimir V. Putin held a televised speech in the early morning on Thursday announcing the Kremlin's intention to conduct a special military operation “to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.”
Numerous videos on social media showed missiles and projectiles fired from Russian aircraft striking residential areas.
