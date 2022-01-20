SALEM — The Oregon State Bar is seeking public input on a new proposal that would introduce a brand new legal career path for paralegals — and allow paralegals take on more responsibilities when it comes to family and tenant/landlord law.
That public comment period will run until February 18, 2022.
The new licensing program put forth by the Paraprofessional Licensing Implementation Committee, or PLIC, enacts new standards for paralegals who undergo the licensing program, which will allow them to give advice and assist individuals — not businesses — with matters related to family law and landlord and tenant disputes.
Those cases include dissolutions, separations and annulments, custody and parenting time, child support, matters related to the Oregon Residential Landlord/Tenant Act and matters related to evictions.
To be sure, paralegals would not be waddling into a courtroom to take the position of an attorney trained and educated in the law, according to the information provided by the OSB. Instead, these paraprofessionals would be able to assist with routine paperwork issues that compound low-income residents seeking legal assistance and would otherwise be caught in the mire of bureaucracy that paperwork entails. The licensed paralegals would also be able to offer guidance to individuals on court procedures.
Many of the procedures that the licensed paralegal offer are already offered by family law courthouse facilitators, such as assistance with filing and requesting correct forms. But those offices are often busy, according to Union County court facilitator Teala Sunderman.
“It's very busy,” Sunderman said. “I think especially in urban areas where it’s probably close to unmanageable.I am able to still provide good contact, I’m able to answer most questions, and get back to people in a reasonable amount of time. So I think we do okay here.”
Sunderman said that her job allows her to assist individuals with filling out forms related to self represented cases, but is unable to give specific legal advice. Sunderman did not wish to comment on the paralegal program, though she had heard of it.
“Frankly, I think most paraprofessionals will need to have some kind of an association with a lawyer or a law firm that they can refer people to,” said Senior Judge Dan Harris, vice chair of PLIC. “Those people are seeking help for issues beyond you know, their authority to help them. And certainly that's going to happen. Divorce cases, for example, a lot of these people are going to have to go into court and ask the judge for a specific release. The paralegals can help them fill out the forms and file the forms correctly, but they can't appear with them in court. So at some point, it'll have to be handed off to an attorney to handle that part of it.”
According to a survey conducted by Portland State University in 2019, more than 84% of Oregonians with a civil legal problem did not receive legal help of any kind. The same survey found that 84.2% of people who needed a lawyer were unable to obtain one.
Similarly, case count data provided by the Oregon Judicial Department noted that between 2016 and 2021, over 83% of all parties in Landlord/Tenant cases were unrepresented. In dissolution cases 71% were unrepresented. In other Domestic Relations cases 55% were unrepresented.
“The biggest benefit will be in the area of family law because that's where the greatest demand is,” said Senior Judge Dan Harris, who also serves as the vice chair to PLIC. “Right now, we have so many people coming to the courthouse who are just doing their very best to try and fill out these forms correctly, and it just puts a huge burden on the courthouse staff to reject a form and tell them to go back and do it right. We only have so many resources to educate them. And so there's a real demand for this kind of knowledge, to help people out.”
Already a number of responses have been lodged with the bar through the public comment portal. Among members of the public, general consensus aligns with the PSU survey data, showing that a number of residents support the proposition and cite the high-cost barrier of entry to legal matters as a principal cause.
Those who identified as lawyers however, were a mixed bag. Although nearly all of the respondents acknowledged the dearth of services for low income residents seeking legal aid, many cited issues with the licensing requirements as being too lenient. Some expressed concern that licensed paralegals acting as a lawyer would be akin to a nurse practitioner — performing surgery
Others, such as landlords, took issue with the program due to concerns that it would further imbalance landlord tenant relationships, and empower bad tenants to seek legal redress against law abiding landlords. The proposal by PLIC specifically cited instances where Landlords could use a licensed paralegal’s services in filing notices of eviction, though the document also noted this would mostly apply to landlords with a smaller portfolio of real estate assets.
Rural areas have long been plagued by shortages of attorneys, including recently reported shortages at the district attorney's office.
“I think especially in rural areas, this is going to be a real benefit,” Harris said.
A similar program, called the limited-license legal technician program, or TripleLT for short, was enacted in Washington. That program was discontinued due to cost constraints, with nearly $1.4 million spent by the Washington State Bar in order to produce just 44 TripleLT paralegals. Paralegals with the license in Washington will be able to continue working under the license, and those already in the pipeline were also able to finish the program. No new applications are being considered.
Other states that have enacted similar programs include Arizona and Utah. California is set to introduce their own paralegal program. Minnesota is in the first stages of a pilot program that will run through 2023. Ontario, Canada has had a longstanding licensed paralegal program.
“There is kind of a leap of faith right now,” Harris said. “There's a huge demand for this kind of service, and based upon what we've seen in other states, we're anticipating that a sizable number of qualified paralegals will want to step up. and start to help out in these areas of the law. But, you know, we really don't know until we launch it and see how it works.”
