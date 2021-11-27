As a lifelong Oregonian, and one raised in Malheur County, I’ve spent over 50 years in the Owyhee Canyonlands, and would like to offer a different viewpoint than Joel Hasse (‘Saving’ the Owyhee, Nov. 13).
I, too, am a hunter, hiker, rafter and camper who has enjoyed the Owyhee River and its uplands. My next-door neighbor, and uncle, was a Malheur County historian. I traveled extensively from about age 9 throughout the county. I took my first buck near Iron Point in the mid-1970s, and was a Vale District, BLM employee, in the mid-1980s, stationed in Burns Junction.
The anti-government sentiment that Mr. Hasse portrays may be his opinion, but it is short on facts. His “crystal ball” tells us of dire straits if any designation is approved for this remarkable piece of Oregon. It is in desperate need of protections from invasives, a lack of funding for active management and restoration activities at a landscape level scale, and ever-increasing pressures in the form of motorized recreation, among other existential threats, which this bill can include.
The bill proposed by Sen. Ron Wyden would not close existing roads to access the wilderness areas that would be designated, which are broken into 33 units. In between most units would be a road that would allow continued access to the areas to enjoy for hunting/fishing while at the same time limit any future road development and continue to offer security for big game that reside in the region such as mule deer, pronghorn bighorn sheep and elk.
The fact is, creating wilderness locks up nothing. Any man, woman and child can enter wilderness, sans mechanized propulsion. Mr. Hasse has an ax to grind, when he describes the past “failures” of government designations, and his views are one-sided. The Idaho Initiative (Owyhee Wilderness Bill) still allows cattlemen access to their allotments for administrative purposes and wilderness grazing.
It’s ironic that he describes the wasteland of the Stockades and the Salmon River Corridor, with its prolific and “untouchable” invasive weed problem. A June 2021 study by SageCon Partnership, utilizing new mapping technology, shows spatial datasets starting between 1985 and 2019. If one focuses primarily on the area that Mr. Hasse frequently spends time enjoying, near Jordan Valley, you will see the greatest increase in “poor range conditions” on the Vale District BLM.
This equates to the largest increase in invasives, and the largest decrease in good condition grasslands.
One needs to know the real story on the Vale District BLM. This is just one report of many documents available highlighting the range conditions, and are free to the public. Educate yourself about the Owyhee, before believing the opinions of anti-government sympathizers.
Even though the public comment period has closed, tell the Vale BLM to act. In the latest Draft RMP, Vale District chose a “take NO action alternative” (Alternative A), and that continued nonaction will provide 20 more years of declines in rangeland health standards. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife chose Alternative D, a position that the Oregon Natural Desert Association also chose, as it is in dire need of habitat restoration.
The Oregon Hunters Association chose Alternative C, a modest compromise between doing nothing and doing the most amount of land protections, road closures and habitat restoration.
The Owyhee Sportsmen organization will continue to work with Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley as well as Rep. Cliff Bentz to work toward solutions for the Owyhee region that maintain and restore this valuable habitat that’s critical to our hunting and fishing heritage. To us, it’s not about the name of the protections, it’s simply about ensuring the fish and wildlife have the resources needed to remain abundant long into the future.
To say that the landscape is better off being left alone is simply not true. If we want the next generation to have the opportunity to chase big desert muleys in the sagebrush canyons, we need to voice our concerns to the government by working with our elected leaders to ensure we get this right.
Make your voice heard and become a part in crafting solutions by following the Owyhee Sportsmen.
