The Sanborn map of 1889 shows that spaces designated as 1415-1421 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande were vacant except for one dwelling. By 1903 this area had begun to grow and various wooden buildings were being constructed.
There was a secondhand store at 1415 with F. D. Haisten as proprietor; a dwelling at 1417; a cigar factory at 1419 operated by Joseph Gardner; and The Salvation Army building, under the guidance of a young couple named Mr. and Mrs. David Smith, at 1421.
By 1910 the Sanborn map indicated ruins of a fire that hadn’t been cleared at 1415, and three dwellings were occupying the spaces between 1415 and 1421.
The building at 1421, which had been occupied by The Salvation Army since 1897, had been vacated in September of 1904 was now shown to be a lodge.
This area developed into a busy commercial district over the next 10 years. As new businesses continued to pop up they were established either in the previous buildings or in new wooden structures. Auto Electric Service Station was located at 1415 Adams in 1920. Professor F. J. Freenor, a spinologist and healer; Mrs. Adams, wife of the Christian Church pastor, had Ladies Tailoring and Dress Making; James Austin, clarinetist, musical director and practical teacher; and a person with rooms for rent occupied 1417 Adams from 1913 through 1922.
The businesses of C. S. Fisk, Carpenter; People Meat Market; J. G. Stuart’s Electric Shoe Shop; and Rodes Meat Market were found at 1419 Adams during 1915 to 1925. The building at 1421 Adams housed a person making hair switches and M. Sweet, a chimney cleaner, in the years of 1914 and 1915.
In order to meet the needs of the new automobile craze it would not be long before all of these wooden buildings would be razed and replaced by a lone brick structure like the the ones at the west end of the block.
During the early part of 1900 this part of town was beginning to lure the new business of automobile sales and by 1916 the Roesch building, on the corner of Adams and Fir, housed a number of dealers. In September of 1915 it was reported by The Observer that Union County had 438 automobiles and that 109 had been purchased that year. This was one machine to every 44 persons in the county. The state of Oregon had a total of 21,732 licensed automobiles. It appeared that anybody who could possibly do so was in the market to buy an automobile.
Before the Roesch Building was torn down in 1927, in order to make room for the Sacajawea Hotel, the number of automobile dealers looking for locations was increasing. Julius Roesch decided to meet this need in 1925 with the construction of a new Roesch building across Adams from The Observer office.
The first occupants sharing the building were E. L. Ledbetter, November 1925; Kelly’s Tire Shop, December 1926; and Jennings & Shumate, 1926.
Who were some of these persons involved in this new business of selling automobiles? Edward Lafayette Ledbetter, born in Missouri in 1879 to Joseph and Mary Ledbetter, settled in Oregon in the late 1890s. In 1901 he married Lydia Pierce and they lived in North Powder where E. L. worked in a sawmill. When Lydia died in 1915 of tuberculosis, Edward was self-employed as a traction engineer working with farm and other engines. Lydia’s death left her grieving husband with four young children. In July of the following year he married Lillie Allen.
Ledbetter moved right along with the automobile wave that was hitting La Grande. He established a garage in the Roesch Building at the corner of Adams and Fir. Then when the new Roesch Building was constructed across the street he moved his establishment on Nov. 1,1925. Edward L. Ledbetter later moved to Portland where he died in 1963.
Frank Kelly was a man who left few traces of information about his life in La Grande or elsewhere. He was a machinist in the O. W. R. & N. shops and in October of 1926 he married Mrs. Pearl Myers of La Grande. By early December 1926 he had opened Frank Kelly’s tire shop at 1312 Jefferson, advertising “Vulcanizing a Specialty”. Because of the need for both a better location and more space, Frank moved into the new Roesch Building later that same month.
By the next year Frank and Pearl had moved to Glenns Ferry, Idaho, where Frank had accepted a new job.
The third early occupant, Jennings & Shumate, was comprised of Vernon Jennings and Elmer Shumate who had met when they were working together in 1919 at the Hilton Garage in the Roesch Building at the corner of Adams and Fir.
Five years later they formed a partnership and took over the business of Southard & Shinn doing general garage work and moved their business into the brick building at 1414 Adams just east of The Observer. In February 1926 they moved their business across the street and joined the other two businesses in the new Roesch Building.
By 1932 the new Roesch Building housed only one business — that of M. J. Goss Motors. Milo Jasper Goss was born in Michigan in 1888 to M. J. Goss and his wife Irene. When he was only 6 years old his father died and his mother was left to care for the family. Irene had been a school teacher prior to her marriage and later after her husband’s death ran a store with the help of her older sons.
Young Milo, ready for a new start, moved west and by 1910 was living in Idaho doing general farm work. Later he moved on to Oregon where he met Ada Colt. They were married in 1918. By early 1920 he was beginning his journey into the world of automobiles while working at Wallowa Milling and Grain company garage. In 1922 he established Goss Motors and continued his journey from place to place, automobile to automobile until his dealership arrived at 1415 Adams, the current location of M. J. Goss Motors.
Enjoy! Keep looking up!
