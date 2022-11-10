As we come to the end of our walk down Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande we come to the northwest corner of Adams and Greenwood. It is now undeveloped and being used as a truck lot by Goss Motors.
As early as 1899 it was the location of a two-story dwelling which in 1903 was serving as a boarding house. In 1956 there appeared in The Observer an ad for two apartments for rent at this address, one on the first floor and one on the second floor, with garages available for both. In 1962 Karl and Winifred Layton were living on this corner at 1433 Adams. Later this building was razed and it appears that there was never another structure constructed on this lot.
Over the past few years we have explored together the Historic District of La Grande. We covered both sides of Adams Avenue from Fourth Street to Greenwood visiting the first buildings that were constructed there and others that replaced them. In doing so we explored various types of materials, construction, and styles of the time and the people who made it happen.
I hope you have enjoyed as much as I have, the journey through time and our visits with the people who were the founders and builders of La Grande. For those of us who have lived in La Grande for many years there have been reminders of memories of friends and experiences long tucked away. For newcomers I hope there has developed an appreciation of those who had the vision and determination to grow a town.
This journey for me has been a wonderful opportunity to visit with old friends and meet new ones and to hear of their memories. After a time of renewal and change of pace perhaps we will meet again on other streets of La Grande to explore the history and mystery of what was.
In the meantime — Keep looking up! Enjoy!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.