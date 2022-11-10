1960-1961 Adams Ave West.jpeg

Looking west on Adams Avenue around 1960-61

 Fred Hill Collection

As we come to the end of our walk down Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande we come to the northwest corner of Adams and Greenwood. It is now undeveloped and being used as a truck lot by Goss Motors.

As early as 1899 it was the location of a two-story dwelling which in 1903 was serving as a boarding house. In 1956 there appeared in The Observer an ad for two apartments for rent at this address, one on the first floor and one on the second floor, with garages available for both. In 1962 Karl and Winifred Layton were living on this corner at 1433 Adams. Later this building was razed and it appears that there was never another structure constructed on this lot.

Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.

