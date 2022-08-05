IMG_2524.jpeg

Anderson Shoe and Leather Goods has been operating in downtown La Grande since 1948.

 Anderson/Johnson family collection

The history of a building is interesting, but it is the people who build or occupy that building who create the stories. The Grace Building at 1401-1409 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande has been the home to many businesses and proprietors for nearly 100 years, some of these being Mc Glasson’s Stationery, The Town House and Fitzgerald Flowers. The current occupants are Claudson’s Sew Chic and Craig’s Antiques.

Previously we learned of Grace, a young woman from Island City, who had the vision to create the building. We learned of the four Moon brothers who were involved with establishing Moon Drug. There were others who came and went through the years, but there is only one basic type of business that has been located in the Grace Building at 1407 Adams as long as the building has been there, that of the art and craft of leather work.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.