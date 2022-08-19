IMG_2534.jpeg

The Lottes Building has housed several businesses since it was constructed in 1925.

 Contributed Photo

The 1889 Sanborn map shows a dwelling on the lots at 1411-1413 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande. This was the home and shop of John L. Mars, a carpenter and contractor. John, born in Germany, and his wife Annie, born in England, had immigrated in 1883 and moved westward to La Grande. Mars was known for his fast, efficient work and one of his great contributions to the area was the mile-long flume for the Electric Light Company in 1903. This was to carry the wood for the company from Fox Hill to the county road near Oro Dell.

By 1903 the Sanborn map indicates a large structure at 1411-1413 Adams, designated to be a store, being constructed in front of the house. By 1910 the dwelling had been removed and the structure had been enlarged and was housing a secondhand store. However, like many of the other wooden buildings at this end of Adams in the early to mid 1920s, this one was demolished and space was created for one of the more solid brick structures. And as usual there was someone just waiting to add that one more.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.