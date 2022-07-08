With the coming of the railroad the west end of Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande developed at a faster rate than the east end. The 1889 Sanborn map identified a few wooden dwellings and even fewer wooden buildings designated as businesses in the 1400 block. Nearly half of the south side of the street showed no buildings at all.
By 1903 a few more buildings, both dwellings and commercial, began to appear. Seven years later, in 1910, it was filling up, but not with the larger more permanent brick construction that was being used on the west end of Adams.
This being said there was one business, located at 1424 Adams, that was going strong. This was the Farmers Feed Barn.
In August 1903, W.H. Buzzard was advertising his new barn that covered the entire lot. For only 15 cents and a supply of feed, one could bring a horse to have it in a shaded area, watered, and a rig watched. Feed was also available for purchase. For those who were spending the day doing the town, Buzzard offered two toilet rooms with water and combs, and a place to spread lunches. One could also board horses here by the day, week or month.
By September of that same year, Buzzard sold the very profitable Farmers Feed Barn to Allan J. Webb, and in April 1904 F.P. Childers took over the barn management. At some point Webb took in a partner, E.B. Johnson, but soon the partnership of Johnson & Webb dissolved. Webb went to Portland and Johnson continued in the business.
Edward Johnson was born in Iowa in 1885 and had come to La Grande in the early 1900s. Here he married 18-year-old Hazel Buck in March 1908 and the following year they had their first child. Sadly, their son lived for only three months.
The 1910 Census shows that Edward, age 25, lived on Adams Avenue where he owned a stable and was a drayman — one who delivered goods using a cart called a dray that was pulled by horses. The stable business was beginning to fall away during the next few years and by 1920 Edward and Hazel had moved back to Iowa where Edward was a conductor on the railroad and Hazel was caring for their young son, Kenneth.
It is unknown how long the barn remained, but in 1918 the county agricultural agent, Paul Spellman, announced that the cavalry horses and wheel mules would be inspected at Farmers Feed Barn. Once the barn was razed it is unknown if any other building was constructed on this site.
Moving to 1426 Adams we learn from the Sanborn map there was a dwelling located here prior to the Farmers Feed Barn being constructed next door in 1903. This was the home and business of Ferdinand Kraft, a painter.
On the other side, at 1428 Adams, was John Melville’s hardware store with a dwelling in the rear for John and his wife, Mary. Later in the 1930s and ’40s, Consumer’s Baking Company, Square Deal Furniture Store and La Grande War Surplus occupied this address.
By 1910 there was a large building on the southwest corner of Adams and Greenwood denoted on the Sanborn map as Lodgings. It is unknown if this was then, or if it became, Patty Hutchinson’s Rooming House, which was located here during 1917-1929.
Small businesses came and went in this area. Wooden buildings were constructed and destroyed. Addresses seemed to change as some buildings became larger making it difficult to trace just what was where and when. In the late 1920s automobile sales moved into this southeast corner of the 1400 block of Adams. This was followed by service stations located here in the 1930s through the 1960s such as Beckwith’s Service General Petroleum Products, General Petroleum Co. and Mac’s Mobile Service.
Today this whole area is occupied by MJ Goss Used Car Sales. One might say the invention of the automobile influenced this 1400 block more than any other block in downtown La Grande.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.