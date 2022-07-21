The first known building, called the Missouri House, at the northeast corner of Adams and Fir in downtown La Grande was shown on the 1889 Sanborn map. The date it was constructed is unknown. Ten years later, in 1899, William H. Ferguson and his wife, Anna, came to La Grande where William became manager of the establishment. In the early 1900s William purchased the business and the name was changed to Grande Ronde Valley House. William passed away in 1913, at age 65, after a bout with pneumonia. The boarding house continued in business until the late 1920s.
Over the years various small businesses occupied the ground floor lobby of the Grande Ronde Valley House while the rooms on the second floor were rented to locals, weary travelers or traveling salesmen such as Professor C.H. Jones and A. Stewart, magnetic healers, who professed to treat all diseases.
In the early 1920s Eugene and Ed Moon announced they were establishing a drug store in the lobby of the Grande Ronde Valley House. The Moon brothers had grown up in La Grande and were the grandsons of Oscar Wheeler Moon, the engineer on the first train to arrive La Grande in 1884. It wasn’t long before Eugene and Ed were joined by their brother, Elmer, who had been working for Blummner Frank Wholesale Drug Company. Then in November of 1927 Harry, a fourth brother, returned to La Grande from Portland and joined the firm.
Eugene stayed in the business for about four years and then he rerturned to school to become a doctor of medicine. By March of 1928 the drug store, now with brothers Ed, Harry and Elmer, was forced to relocated to a temporary location west on Adams where Andrews Variety Store had been located before going out of business.
This move had been necessitated by the plan to construct a new building on the site. By September of 1928 the old Grand Ronde Valley House building had been razed and the new brick Grace Building had taken its place. Again the Moon brothers were back in business on the northeast corner of Adams and Fir.
In August of 1933 Eugene received his certificate to practice medicine and surgery and returned to La Grande where he shared an office in the Foley Building with Dr. J.D. Haun.
By 1963 the Moon Drug Company, which had been in continuous operation on this site for 40 years operated by the Moon brothers, sold to William Noland of Yakima, Washington, and Jack Earnest of Pasco, Washington.
The new Grace building, a one-story brick construction 150 feet on Adams by 56 feet on Fir was quite an addition to downtown. Following its completion it provided space for four businesses. Moon Drug occupied the space on the corner of Fir and Adams, with Sevens-Van Engelen department store, Grace Harness Shop and Thrift Grocers located on Adams.
Who was Grace of the Grace Building and Grace Harness Shop? Grace was born in Illinois in 1891 to Nathan Perrine and his wife, Sophroni. In the early 1900s the family moved to Island City where in 1913 Mr. Perrine was serving on City Council. In 1916, Grace, a popular 25-year-old, married Talbert M. Shannon, a harness maker. Talbert died at age 35 in 1922 of tuberculosis of the spine.
In May of 1925 Grace married Ira Alden Snyder. Ira, a widower with three older children, was a saddle maker. The two were looking forward to the birth of their first child in December of 1926 when on June 17 Ira felt ill during the night and went to another room to try to sleep. The next morning Grace found that he had passed away during the night. The cause of death was thought to be heart trouble.
Grace was a strong woman. As the sole breadwinner for the family she continued running the Snyder Harness Co. at 1306 Adams while also raising her young son Charles. By 1928 she decided to construct a new building and expand her business. This was the Grace building and the new business she took there was called Grace Harness Co. The business expanded. In addition to repair work they offered harnesses, saddles, luggage, and canvass goods like awnings and tents.
Life wasn’t easy for Grace as a widow, and her young son Charles was an adventurous child. When he was around six he got caught in a water meter box and his mother had to call the fire department to assist in extracting him.
When Charles was eight, Grace married a widower nearly 30 years older than she. This was Charles A. Playle, an agent for the Texaco Co. This marriage lasted six years until 1940 when her husband died of a heart attack.
Tragedy struck again in 1942 when Grace, age 51, died of breast cancer. Her son Charles was only 16. He had inherited his mother’s strength and he completed high school and college and went on to become the CPA we all knew as Charlie Snyder of Eveson, Snyder and Lincoln.
Enjoy! Keep looking up!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.