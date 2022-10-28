1928 Adams Ave Meville Building.jpeg

The Melville Building, 1427-1429 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande, has been home to a variety of tenants since it opened in 1927.

 Fred Hill Collection

The area of 1427-1429 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande was the location for a dwelling during the late 1800s and early 1900s. During this period it varied between being a single residence and a boarding house. By 1913 it was serving as the latter, operated by Chris Miller, with several boarders.

There was a Miss Clark who engaged in teaching china painting to the ladies and drawing and water color classes for the children. Also living there was Rhoda Pierce, who sold various hair goods. In 1915 Chris and Maggie Miller purchased a home at 1510 Adams and were still renting out rooms and where Chris had a business of buying and selling fur pelts.

