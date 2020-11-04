201103_lgo_news_lg_icdispute
ISLAND — David Comfort emerged as the victor of a tight race for Island City mayor early Wednesday morning —but it may be far from over.
Comfort defeated Margaret Spence by five votes, 337-332 in a race that at one point was tied at 299 a piece.
The winner of the race may not be known until Nov. 17, said Union County Clerk Robin Church. The reason is that there are 11 ballots in Island City’s precinct which
are challenge ballots. These are ballots which have not been counted because a signature is missing or a signature did not match the one the Union City Clerk’s Office has on file for the voter.
The voters who submitted the ballots being challenged will be notified by the Union County Clerk’s office. They have until Nov. 17 to come in and rectify their challenged ballot situation to allow their vote to be counted. Depending upon the circumstance, this can be by providing a signature or updating their signature. Church said that sometimes signatures don’t match the one the county clerk’s office has on file because a voter’s signature has changed.
The winner of the mayor’s race will succeed Delmer Hanson. Hanson was appointed mayor in August by Island City’s city council to fill the final five months unexpired two-year term of Robb Rea who resigned July 31 because he was moving to Parma, Idaho to take a new job. Hanson, who was not a candidate in today’s election, earlier served as mayor of Island City from Jan. 2015 through Jan. 2020.
