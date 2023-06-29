Anthony Lake, in the Elkhorn Mountains about 19 miles west of North Powder, is a popular fishing and boating spot.
NORTH POWDER — The three campgrounds in the Anthony Lakes area have opened for the season.
The complex includes Anthony Lake campground, the largest with 37 sites, including 16 that accommodate trailers, as well as the Grande Ronde and Mud Lake campgrounds nearby.
