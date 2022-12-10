Every year for the past 20 years I’ve done a Christmas gift list for the outdoorsman article. If your giftee (is that even a word?) is new to the outdoor world or you are and don’t know what to buy the new love in your life, don’t panic. Outdoorsmen love their gear and gizmos. And manufacturers crank out thousands of new items each year to accommodate those cravings.
For 31/2 years I wrote a weekly article for Bass Pro Shops. They had me write a five-part series of Christmas articles. One for the hunter, fisherman, camper, boat owner and backpacker. So, believe me buying for the outdoorsman in your life will be the easiest gift you buy this year. BUT. … their desires are specific so you need to buy the exact item that they want.
But don’t panic, I get to test hundreds of items each year. So, I’ll list items that have tested out well for me.
Knives
• Smith’s 8-inch Tri-hone Sharpener
• Smith’s 6-inch Diamond Stone
• KOA Professional Boning knife
• Smith’s 6-inch Boning Knife
• Smith’s 8-inch Boning knife
• KOA Onyx folder
Hunting
• Clamtainer makes some awesome plastic ammo boxes
• Talon Grips makes some great stick-on grips for your pistols
• Otis offers a ton of cleaning oils, rags and accessories for cleaning your guns
• Hi-Mountain Seasoning for jerky and sausage blends
• Blue Book of Gun Values & Ammunition Encyclopedia
• Henry’s lever action rifles. Who doesn’t love a lever action?
• Camp Chef pellet grill. I use their grills
• Vortex Fury HD 5000 binoculars (Attend my Glassing for Big Game seminars at the DSC Conv. & Expo in 2023 in Dallas & the SCI Convention in Nashville to see the elite Vortex gear).
• Vortex Viper HD spotting scope
• Primal tree stands
• And of course, any of my e-articles/books on Amazon Kindle!!! Duh.
Ultimate gifts
If you don’t have a penny to your name don’t worry, give your daddy or husband a pass stating that you’ll go hunting, fishing or camping with him. He’ll like that better than any gift that you could ever buy him. Trust me on this one!
