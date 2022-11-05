Truth be known, we outdoorsmen are slow to change. Is it because of nostalgia? Family tradition?

Sure, with some gizmos we’re all in but with a lot of gear we’re slowww to change. Years ago, I read an article in which the author beseeched the readers to embrace the AR into their hunting world. He said something to the effect of “Come on guys, after WWII the soldiers came home and wanted to hunt with the rifles they’d used overseas and were comfortable with. Our boys used an M16 in Vietnam and are wanting to use it to hunt. And dang guys, Vietnam was back in the 60s. It’s not a new rifle. It’s going on 50 years old.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.