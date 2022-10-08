If you learn to properly glass it will open up a whole new world for you. I’ve written numerous articles on glassing. I’ve taught numerous glassing seminars from the local store level on up to the biggest Outdoor Shows in Las Vegas. I’ve been on Prostaff and sponsored by numerous optics companies. You’d think I had glassing down pat and yet every time I go hunting and glass I say “Wow! This glassing really works”! I need to practice what I preach.

To be an effective hunter out west you need to learn how to glass. In 1988 I was bow hunting with Dennis Buhlke and we topped a hill. He said, “let’s glass a minute, a lot of times I’ll see one.” In less than five minutes we spotted a deer. And then another one. I don’t want to exaggerate but nearly every hill we crested, if we glassed long enough, we’d see deer. I became a believer after that.

