Claycomb 1.jpg

Caiti at a past SHOT show checking out some gloves. Caiti does photography work for Tom Claycomb.

 Contributed Photo

I don’t think that we hardly ever have a total dead time in the outdoor world. Right now, there’s varmint, cougar, and waterfowl hunting going on. Trapping, ice fishing and then of course snowmobiling, skiing and snowshoeing.

For Oregon and Idaho, this is as slow as it gets. Due to this slowdown, they schedule the big shows nationwide in January and February. As you’re reading this article, I’m on a plane headed to Dallas to conduct three seminars at the Dallas Safari Club Conv. & Expo. While there I’ll conduct my seminars and then be working the show, meeting guides and manufacturers and seeing old buddies.

