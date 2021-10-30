Kerry LaFramboise, who owns Watchmen Tactical Training, offers Handgun Training, Rifle/Shotgun Training, Defensive Training and Business/Church Training. The other day my wife, Katy, signed up to take his Handgun Training class. She wanted me to take it with her but I was going to be out of state.
I’d told her to take a .357 Magnum since a revolver is simpler and more dependable. Well, Friday night she called me to tell me about the class. She was super excited and told me about the day and all that she had learned. Then she told me how all of the other women in class were shooting Sig Sauer 9 mm’s. She was excited to the max, then she blurts out: “Tom, I just bought a new pistol” and proceeded to tell me about it.
Like I said above, when I left I’d told her she ought to use her .357 Magnum. But that advice got thrown out the window before the wheels of the plane I was in got off the ground. But it didn’t end there. If she bought a new pistol, she needed a new holster, didn’t she? Of course. Then she needed a stout belt so it wouldn’t twist when she pulled out her pistol and of course she’d need a black belt and a brown belt to go with her different outfits. Then of course what good is a new pistol if you don’t have any ammo so she had to buy plenty of that, didn’t she?
Katy always tells me that I’m the eternal tightwad but we all want our wife to jump off the deep end with us and buy guns, fishing rods and 4-wheelers, don’t we? So I couldn’t say a word to discourage delinquent behavior.
I was flying home Friday night about midnight and she informed me that we had to run to Stockpile Defense which is where she bought her pistol so she could learn how to tear down her pistol and clean it, and then we had to go shooting. (I think I’m going to like this new Katy). I had plane problems and spent the night in Minneapolis and didn’t get home until Saturday midafternoon. Didn’t matter, she picked me up at the airport and it was off to the gun shop.
I was freshly reminded of why you want to deal with local privately owned businesses instead of big box stores. The crew at Stockpile Defense is over the top on their service. Zach took us in the backroom and demo’d everything she needed to know about disassembling and cleaning her pistol. They made her feel like the only customer in the world.
I told them about some cool foam cleaning swabs I had named Swab-its and told them I’d drop some samples for them to test. So we ran by there right after Katy got out of school and dropped them off. I had two pistols and asked a different employee if he could show me how to take them apart so I could clean them. Again, over-the-top service.
In the meantime, I just got a Mantis X10 Elite Shooting Performance System. It is a cool deal and would take a whole article to explain. But in a nutshell, you can attach it to your pistol, rifle or bow and using an app, it can be used for dry firing or live firing to show where your shot hit and how much you’re wobbling, etc. It’s a cool deal. I’m going back to Stockpile Defense today after I get in a few articles and have one of their experts on the Mantis system teach me the ropes.
Now the downside to all of this. On the Mantis System Katy shot a 94% and me ... well, it was a lot lower. I’ve had pistols since the seventh grade but I’m still a horrible shot with a pistol. Maybe I better go take one of Kerry’s classes. Not only can my wife outshoot me, now I’m scared to come home. Or at least I may have to straighten up a lot!
(This was a light-hearted article but you need to be proficient with your pistol. Just this afternoon after school my daughter was going to stop by the Boise mall to grab a birthday gift for a friend. Thankfully she had forgotten something and had to run by home first. At that very time the shooting at the Boise mall occurred.)
