My daughter got married recently so a lot of out-of-state relatives flew in. We had a great time. I have awesome relatives on both sides of the fence. That’s one thing that I regret, we never get to see them enough.

Of course, a lot of families who live close to each other tell me that they get busy and don’t get together much even though they’re close. That’s not good. You can always count on your family when you encounter trouble. I remember one time I got hung on a cliff. A thing that brought me great hope was that I knew, even if search and rescue gave up, I knew that my brother and brothers-in-law wouldn’t.

