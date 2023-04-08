Turkey hunting is wildly popular and for good reason — it’s a blast. It’s almost like elk hunting. When elk hunting you’re trying to call in a lovesick wary bull. When turkey hunting you’re trying to call in a wary old lovesick gobbler. The only big difference is turkeys don’t have a nose like an elk does so you don’t have to cover your scent.

Turkeys get a bad rap. If you do something stupid, people call you a turkey but if you’ve ever tried to fool an old gobbler then you know that he can be as wise as Solomon and tough to call within shooting range.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.