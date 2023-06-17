Scranton, Pennsylvania, bills itself as the Electric City. Electric lights were introduced in 1880, and in 1886, America's first successful streetcars powered only by electricity began operating in Scranton.
It was cool to catch two of the most invasive fishes in the West in their native range in Pennsylvania — this brook trout, and a smallmouth bass.
Luke Ovgard/Contributed Photo
My only new species from the Lackawanna River in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was this cutlips minnow.
Luke Ovgard/Contributed Photo
Poor Richard's Pub in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Luke Ovgard/Contributed Photo
The author had to ask several people before someone was willing to risk touching his phone to take this photo in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It was June 2020, so he understood the reluctance.
Luke Ovgard/Contributed Photo
A smallmouth bass from the Lackawanna River in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Luke Ovgard/Contributed Photo
Though it is the birthplace of President Joe Biden, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is arguably more famous as the setting of the iconic television series “The Office” that spanned nine seasons from 2005 to 2013.
Though “The Office” isn’t my absolute favorite series, it is certainly one of them, and apart from a few jokes that haven’t aged terribly well, it is pretty timeless. Perhaps adding to the timeless value of the series is that many of the places referenced on-screen are real.
