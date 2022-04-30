Few things are as gratifying as a tax refund. We all know it was our money to begin with, but there’s something about going head-to-head with “The Man” and coming out on top that I look forward to every year. My taxes are usually done in February, so the April 15 deadline (April 18 this year) is meaningless to me — usually. Not this year, though. After almost a decade of paying my dues as a columnist, fighting writer’s block, angry emails, loss of muse, encroaching deadlines and so much disappointment, I finally get my reward on Tax Day.
Almost nine years since I penned my first newspaper article, I’m pleased to announce that my first book, “Fishing Across America” has a publisher. Hold for tearful applause. I consider publishing this book the crowning achievement of my life, and it feels a lifetime away from when I first wrote about fishing in a spiral-bound notebook as a 13-year-old kid or even when I first started writing about sports and fishing for our local paper a decade after that.
Though my last keystroke was finished years ago, the publication process is far more brutal than the dating scene, and you can expect rejection after rejection while looking for a publisher. Mercifully, convos with two other outdoors writers who each took different paths to publication let me exhaust every opportunity before finding my publisher, Inkshares. Huge thanks to Matthew Miller (“Fishing Through the Apocalypse: An Angler’s Adventures in the 21st Century”) and Kris Millgate (“My Place Among Men”) for talking me off the ledge.
Now, you can find that hilarious, heartwarming and weirdly captivating CaughtOvgard content you’ve come to love 600 to 1000 words at a time in just a few more words centered around my 2019 summer road trip.
The book’s outline
Longtime readers know what to expect from me: harrowing tales in which I barely escape marginal decisions, epic adventures, loads of dad jokes and puns, digestible history, a wide array of fish in an even wider array of habitats, food, travel tips, romantic failure and the gripping narrative that draws in so many readers who don’t even fish. I can promise all of that and more in “Fishing Across America.”
The trip that spawned this book almost didn’t happen, but it panned out in the end as I traveled across the country for my cousin Austin Crawford’s wedding and saw him united to his wife, Darian. I had a fishing conference as a representative for Fishbrain a few weeks later, so rather than fly twice, I decided to drive and fill the downtime with fishing.
It was the road trip of a lifetime that has spawned subsequent road trips every summer since.
46 days.
12,167.2 miles.
122 fishing stops.
19 states.
2019 fish.
211 species.
149 new species.
Read about the “Loneliest Road in America,” a confrontation with poachers who nearly shoot me, wading up alligator-infested creeks, landing massive sharks and tiny minnows, fighting drunken tourists for real estate, barely surviving Disneyworld and so much more.
If you’ve enjoyed being CaughtOvgard all these years, please take a little bit of that tax refund and buy a copy of “Fishing Across America” today. Books are available for preorder today at www.inkshares.com/books/fishing-across-america.
