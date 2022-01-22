Fishing is such a visual pastime that it’s hard to imagine it through any other lens. The sound of a fish pulling drag off of a spinning reel, the smell of cutbait, the taste of salt spray in your face when crossing the bar into the wider ocean or that feel of a wet fly line passing through cold hands all contribute to its mythos, but fishing relies on visuals more than any other sense.
Though I’m sure there are niche corners of the Internet that offer unique tactile alternatives, pictures of our catch remain the currency in most fishing circles. Just as the digital revolution made cataloging and sharing these pictures more viable, the Internet also made it tougher and tougher for anglers to stand out. Posting half a dozen of your favorite pictures to Instagram at the end of each year might seem unique and creative, but what started out as a novel idea has since been cheaepned by the masses.
So instead of posting a few highlight photos and a caption long enough to bore legislators with all of the results of my year’s fishing shenanigans, I decided to shake it up a bit a few years back.
Spotify launched its highly popular personalized infographics summarizing individual listeners’ “Year in Music” at the end of 2016, and I loved the idea. They named it “Spotify Wrapped,” and it quickly became something to look forward to every year. I loved the idea so much so that I created my own personalized infographics summarizing my “Year in Fish” or “Fishcal Year,” launching the graphics in 2017.
This year marks my fifth-annual “CaughtOvgard Finfographics,” and although I may be biased, I think these are the best yet. Since there are eight infographics, and they take up a lot of space, I’ll wind the column down here. As always, please feel free to let me know what you think. God bless in 2022, and I hope your year looks at least as good as these finfographics.
