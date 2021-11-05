COVE — Debra Otterstein loves capturing animals and outdoor scenes through a variety of artistic media.
One of those pieces, a scratchboard piece of three chukars, will be the face of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s collector stamp series. Otterstein’s piece took first place in the upland game bird category. She was one of three artists selected, joining Buck Spencer of Junction City and Kathy Peckham of Ridgway, Colorado.
“I was so excited,” she said.
Spencer, who won the waterfowl category, Otterstein, and Peckham, who won the habitat conservation category, will each receive $2,000 for their winning artwork.
“The sales that they get from my artwork help to support their conservation efforts, and that’s, as a wildlife artist, that’s important to me,” Otterstein said. “I believe in living alongside wildlife, not destroying wildlife. I like their effort.”
Otterstein, who has lived in Cove for nearly 20 years, has entered the ODFW contest for several years, but this is the first time a piece of hers has been selected a winner.
“I’ve been entering for a few years, and I’ve come in second and third, and so it was wonderful to be selected as the winner,” she said.
Otterstein said scratchboard art can be a very labor intensive artistic medium.
“I used a white clayboard and added ink that I then scratched off exposing the white clay that I again added ink to,” she said. “I repeated the process until I achieved the effect I wanted.”
Otterstein said the medium is very different from painting. Otterstein also does feather painting and acrylic painting on flat canvas.
“A small piece can take up to 20 hours, so that one is quite a large piece, so it took a lot longer,” she said. “I do a lot of different things.”
Otterstein, who went to high school in Gooding, Idaho, has been painting since high school. She said it wasn’t until her junior year that she discovered her artistic ability.
“I realized, Oh my gosh, I really like doing art and I have some ability for it,” she said. “I didn’t grow up in a family that was artistic, so it was kind of a surprise to me, so I’ve been doing art since then.”
The artwork was judged at the ODFW’s Salem headquarters by independent judges and unfortunately not open to the public, however, the People’s Choice Award for 2022 is now open for online voting until Nov. 8.
“We are excited that local artists won both the waterfowl and upland game bird contest,” said Kelly Walton, an ODFW assistant game bird biologist. “This is the first Oregon stamp contest win for Debra Otterstein and Kathy Peckham, who have each been entering for several years. Spencer won the habitat conservation and upland stamp contests last year, so it is quite the accomplishment to say that he has now placed first in each of the contests. Although the number of entries was down slightly this year, we had many good entries that made for a tough choice for our panel of judges.”
