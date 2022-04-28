LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is cutting the number of controlled mule deer tags for the 2022 season in the Heppner unit and eliminating tags altogether for the Starkey Experimental Forest, which had five tags last year.
The tag numbers are lower than the figures in the 2022 big game hunting regulations.
May 15 is the deadline to apply for 2022 fall controlled hunt tags.
Hunters who have already applied for a tag in Heppner or Starkey who want to change their application have until June 1 to do so online via their account or at a license sale agent.
Heppner unit (Hunt No. 148)The tag allocation will drop from 2,860 to 2,610.
The reason, according to ODFW, is an unexpected change in land ownership that has reduced the size of the Heppner Regulated Hunt Area from 63 square miles to 22 square miles, causing “a significant loss of publicly accessible hunting area,” according to a press release.
Starkey Experimental Forest (Hunt No. 152B)The elimination of deer hunting in the Starkey Forest, west of La Grande, is due to a continued decline in mule deer populations in the area.
The drop is primarily due to poor habitat, according to ODFW, including the intrusion of young conifers and drought, which have reduced the amount of forage and led to low fawn survival.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.