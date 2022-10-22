BAKER CITY — So much for hunting or hiking in short sleeves.
The seemingly endless summer has finally succumbed to the meteorological realities of autumn.
The first major storm of the season was forecast to barge into Northeastern Oregon over the weekend of Oct. 21-23, bringing the coolest temperatures since spring along with snow in the mountains, rain at lower elevations and gusty winds at times.
After a late summer and first month of fall dominated by sunshine and above average temperatures, this sudden shift to more typical weather might come as a bit of a shock.
At the Baker City Airport, for instance, the temperature topped 70 degrees on each of the first 20 days of October. The average high during that period was 75.9 degrees — 14 degrees above average for the month.
The average high during that stretch at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton was 79.5 degrees, where the temperature exceeded 70 every day from Oct. 1-20.
Meacham wasn’t quite so warm, but even at that mountain site the average high during that three-week period was 73.3 degrees — 18 degrees above average for October.
No rain was reported at any of those stations from Oct. 1-20.
The cool, damp conditions are arriving just a few days before the first major rifle elk hunting season starts on Wednesday, Oct. 26. That season continues through Oct. 30.
The second, longer rifle season runs from Nov. 5-13.
Upland game bird seasons continue, along with assorted big game seasons.
The National Weather Service is predicting snow levels to drop to around 3,000 to 4,000 feet late Saturday, Oct. 22 or early Sunday, which means flakes could fall, and potentially stick, in places such as Meacham, the upper Wallowa Valley, Sumpter Valley and Baker Valley.
In the mountains the first accumulating snow of the season is all but certain, according to the Weather Service.
Some models are predicting up to a foot of snow, or even more, at elevations above about 7,000 feet in the Wallowa and Elkhorn mountains through the weekend.
Heavy snow is possible in the northern Blue Mountains, including the Tollgate area, where 4 to 6 inches is forecast.
Similar weather is forecast to continue into next week, with snow levels rising somewhat to around 5,000 feet.
