High Mountain isn’t.
Very high.
Or a mountain, come to that, at least not in the singular sense.
If the person who named the place had been utterly honest — not that I wish to malign the veracity of someone who pretty clearly was lacking in at least one other talent, that being creativity — he or she would have gone with “Moderately Tall Mountains.”
Which is no improvement on High Mountain, regardless of its accuracy.
Nitpicking aside, High Mountain certainly deserves to have a name based on its eminence.
It’s part of the divide between the main fork of Anthony Creek to the south, and that stream’s north fork, which is, as you might have deduced, to the north.
The tallest of High Mountain’s four summits — all within a half mile of each other — is 6,629 feet. That’s about 1,300 higher than the valley floors on either side, and the slopes leading to High Mountain, particularly on the south side, are steep enough to elevate a mountain goat’s heart rate.
It happens, though, that a decent gravel road runs along the south side of High Mountain. That makes it possible to hike to the highest of High Mountain’s knobs on a moderately challenging route, and one that follows a couple of lightly traveled roads.
I’ll concede that the scenery in this northern extension of the Elkhorn Mountains can seem a trifle lackluster compared with the alpine grandeur of the Wallowas or the higher parts of the Elkhorns to the south.
But there are other enticements.
Hiking High Mountain includes a lesson in both recent history and ancient geology.
Besides which, the tamaracks, which seem to be a bit behind their usual schedule, no doubt due to the balmy autumn, will be coming soon to the peak of their seasonal show, illuminating the slopes with their yellow-orange needles.
Region’s rich history
High Mountain’s story is one of fire and ice.
It was overrun by flames during the Anthony fire of 1960. Although its size — 20,000 acres — might seem middling in our current era of megafires, six decades ago the lightning-sparked blaze was pretty much unprecedented in its scale and effects.
The ice came eons before.
During two major glacial periods, one between around 150,000 years and 200,000 years ago, the other between roughly 10,000 and 30,000 years ago, a glacier formed in the valley now occupied by the main fork of Anthony Creek, the stream that drains from its namesake lake just east of the ski area.
Emily Geraghty, a geology student at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, studied the glacial history of the Elkhorns in the late 1990s. She concluded that the Anthony Creek glacier extended for about 8 miles during the more recent glacial period, and for about 7.5 miles during the older frigid stanza.
These rivers of ice carved a classic U-shaped valley through the granitic rocks of the Bald Mountain batholith, the formation, itself about 140 million years old, that makes up the northern half of the Elkhorns.
From the top of High Mountain the valley’s shape — distinct from the V shape of a gorge gouged solely by water — is obvious.
The scars from the Anthony fire are not quite so obvious, mainly because the slopes denuded by flames, just a few months before John F. Kennedy was elected president, today are cloaked in most places by dense forest.
Lodgepole pine, the conifer with cones that relish, and in some cases depend on, a fire’s heat to free their seeds, is the predominant species.
But ponderosa pines have come back, too, on the warmer, drier south-facing slopes. On the hike to High Mountain you’ll also pass scattered white pines, which are rare in the Blue Mountains, and the much more common Douglas-firs and, happily, the tamaracks that spangle our dour evergreen forests with splashes of color each autumn.
My wife, Lisa, and I started our hike at the junction of the High Mountain Road, 4380, and the 4380-100 Road, also known as the Holroyd Road (more about that name later).
From there it’s 2 miles to the top, with an elevation gain of about 700 feet. Most of that is in the middle of the hike, as the first half mile or so, which is near a brook, is nearly level.
This stream, curiously, bears no name on my map even though it heads, a couple miles to the west, in Webfoot Meadow, which lends its name to another small stream that follows a similar course. Both creeks flow into Anthony Creek.
Although most of the high points in the Anthony fire country are forested right to the top, the apex of High Mountain is a pleasant exception.
It’s much more plateau than pinnacle, a nearly flat expanse covering a couple acres.
It would make a fine camp, except there’s no water close by.
Also, I expect the wind is occasionally a bit gusty on this exposed patch of high ground.
The views, though, are fine.
To the southwest the craggy peaks around Anthony Lakes are laid out as in a diorama — the bulk of Van Patten Butte at the left, the series of spiky summits stretching across the horizon to the right, Angell and Lees peaks, the Lakes Lookout, Gunsight.
A swath of the Wallowas dominates the eastern skyline.
I wonder, whenever I have such a commanding view of the Anthony fire, what it must have looked like in the late summer of 1960, when blackened bark still clung to the scorched trees and the ground was thick with acrid ash.
I looked through past issues of the Herald — the Baker Democrat-Herald in those days — and was fascinated to read about the progression of the fire, which started as a pair of blazes ignited by one of the worst dry lightning storms ever to light up the Wallowa- Whitman National Forest.
The storm swept through on July 19, 1960, and its high-voltage bolts sparked at least 80 fires. Two of those in the Anthony Creek area merged a day later to become the Anthony fire.
The conflagration eventually covered 20,000 acres and burned an estimated 20 million board-feet of timber, according to contemporary news reports. As many as 3,900 people worked on the blaze, which one story, quoting regional fire officials, described as “the worst blaze in the Pacific Northwest.”
But the Anthony fire, though its toll in acreage and in board-feet can’t match several subsequent blazes, was for this area a uniquely terrible event from a human perspective.
Three people died as a result of the fire — but none was overcome by flames or by smoke.
The deaths happened in a pair of aircraft crashes.
On July 22, 1960, a B-25, a former Air Force bomber converted to retardant tanker, crashed near the aforementioned Webfoot Meadow.
The two crew members, Larry Englert, 38, and Elliott Corbett, 33, both of Portland, died.
By Aug. 2, 1960, the Anthony fire was controlled, and crews were mopping up hot spots.
That day the ranger for the Baker District went on a helicopter flight to survey the blaze and assess the restoration work that would be needed.
The two-seat chopper went down near High Mountain.
The ranger’s name was Wilson C. Holroyd. He was 31.
Although Holroyd survived the crash, he sustained severe head wounds, according to newspaper reports.
Holroyd, who was born in Berlin, New Hampshire and had been working in Baker for just a year, died six days after the crash, on Aug. 8, 1960.
The pilot, Quay Jorgensen, 29, of Plymouth, Washington, survived.
The road Lisa and I walked on, which continues through a saddle and drops into the valley of Anthony Creek’s north fork, was named for Holroyd.
Amazingly, given our 21st century perspective when aircraft so rarely go down even in inherently dangerous situations such as firefighting, the fatal crashes of the B-25 and the helicopter weren’t the only accidents during the two weeks the Anthony fire was burning.
On July 25, 1960, a much larger helicopter, carrying nine people, also crashed.
None of those passengers, fortunately, had anything but minor injuries in that mishap.
Notwithstanding its modest dimensions, High Mountain is something of an historic place, based on the significance of the events that have happened nearby.
The aircraft tragedies make for a particularly somber chapter.
Holroyd was survived by his wife, Priscilla, and what the Democrat-Herald described as “four small children” (their ages weren’t mentioned) — Sara, Carol, Patrick and Stephen.
The next time I hike the road named for Holroyd I’m sure I’ll ponder the accident that forever affected that young family which once lived in Baker City.
I’ll think about how the effects from a single bolt of lightning can spread, as with ripples when a stone is thrown into a still pond.
There is small solace, I suppose, that Wilson Holroyd’s legacy persists on a lonely road where on most days the only travelers are deer and elk and coyotes. It is at least a beautiful place.
But I wish this cartographic tribute had been made to honor a man only after a full lifetime of good works, rather than to commemorate a life ended so early.
