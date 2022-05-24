PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and local businesses, is hosting a Free Kids Fishing Day at Twin Ponds on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event features fishing instruction, prizes, food and a special appearance by Smokey Bear.
Area businesses have donated numerous prizes that will be awarded to participants throughout the day. Prizes will be awarded for the “big fish” contest by age category and casting contest. Winners for each age class will be announced immediately following each event.
“Creating a connection between children and their natural environment often starts with events like this,” said Stephaney Kerley, North Fork John Day District Ranger. “The North Fork John Day Ranger District is very pleased to provide this opportunity for families to enjoy the great outdoors.”
The Kids Fishing Day is part of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual Free Fishing weekend, so no license, tags or endorsements are needed, though, bag limits still apply. Children participating in this event must be 18 years old or younger and accompanied by an adult. Fishing poles will be available on loan for those who do not have one and volunteers will be available to provide instruction to first-time anglers. Food will be provided to all kids and accompanying adults that register and participate.
Twin Ponds is located 6.7 miles south of Ukiah.
