BAKER CITY — Although winter has made a resounding return to Northeastern Oregon, multiple options continue for anglers.
And not only for those who like to fish through a hole in the ice.
Fishing has been good recently on frozen reservoirs including Phillips, Pilcher Creek and Wolf Creek.
But anglers are also catching trout, and a few steelhead, on rivers including the Grande Ronde and Imnaha.
Phillips Reservoir
Has about 12 inches of ice, and anglers have been catching trout and perch near the Mason Dam boat ramp. The reservoir is very low — about 5% of capacity — so anglers will have to walk a fair distance to reach the ice. Tiger musky and bull trout must be released unharmed.
Pilcher Creek Reservoir
Ice is about 14 inches thick, and anglers have been catching trout as well as crappie up to 12 inches.
Unity Reservoir
Ice anglers may be successful fishing dough baits or worms for trout.
Wolf Creek Reservoir
Has about 14 inches of ice, and anglers are reporting good catches of 10- to 12-inch rainbows, as well as crappie. Crappie anglers can try small jigs near the base of the dam.
Imnaha River
Steelhead fishing recently has been slow but should improve in the coming weeks. The lower river near Cow Creek will probably be the best area for fishing until steelhead start moving upriver later in the spring. Fishing for trout and whitefish may also be good at times during the winter. Anglers should remember that wild steelhead and bull trout may be encountered in the Imnaha River. They cannot be harvested and must be released.
Grande Ronde River
Anglers have been catching steelhead. For steelhead, anglers can try using flies or casting jigs under bobbers. Trout and whitefish can also be caught throughout the winter when weather conditions allow. Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released.
Wallowa County ponds
Ice fishing can be good throughout the winter at Kinney Lake with some nice fish to be caught. Effective methods of catching fish through the ice include using jigs and bait fished 3 to 6 feet below the ice.
Wallowa Lake
Lake stocked with rainbow trout throughout 2022. Some of these fish should continue to be available throughout the winter. Anglers may find good success fishing for trout near the mouth of the Wallowa River on the south end of the lake. During periods of colder weather patchy ice has formed around the lake. The ice may be very thin, and visitors to the lake should use extreme caution around any thin ice.
Wallowa River
Trout fishing has been good this winter with some anglers catching rainbows as large as 19 inches. Mountain whitefish can also provide some fun fishing opportunities. Drifting flies or casting spinners are effective ways to catch trout in this river. Recently steelhead fishing has been very slow. However, fishing will probably get better as the season progresses and more fish make their way upriver. Drifting jigs under bobbers can be an effective way of catching steelhead in the Wallowa River. Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released.
Brownlee Reservoir
Thin ice has formed over the Powder River arm precluding any fishing opportunities. Anglers should not venture onto the thin ice.
