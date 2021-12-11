Grande Ronde River
With cooling water, fishing for trout and steelhead has slowed significantly. Look for fish in slow tail outs where they can conserve energy. When the flows bump, the best fishing can be found after the peak as flows recede. Coho season has closed on the Grande Ronde. With a diverse makeup of fish species that anglers may encounter this year, anglers are encouraged to brush up on their fish identification skills and to release any fish that they are unsure of the species.
Imnaha River
Steelhead fishing on the Imnaha typically slows through December and January and picks up again in February as fish make their push toward the hatchery facility on Little Sheep Creek. Anglers are reminded that bull trout and fall chinook may be encountered in the river and must be released unharmed. With a diverse makeup of fish species that anglers may encounter, anglers are encouraged to brush up on their fish identification skills and to release any fish that they are unsure of the species.
Umatilla River
Due to very poor predicated returns, retention of steelhead on the Umatilla River between the Highway 730 bridge and Three Mile Falls Dam (TMDF) will be closed through April 30, 2022. From TFMD to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation boundary and from the upper border of the reservation boundary to the Umatilla headwaters, including all tributaries except for McKay Creek, is open for fishing and retention of steelhead. There have been a total of 517 steelhead counted at TMFD up to date for the this run year, with an average of 3 fish per day over the past week. Trout fishing on the Umatilla River, and its tributaries, is closed. Bass and other warmwater species remain open all year. The fall chinook salmon and coho salmon fisheries closed Nov. 30. Steelhead returns are picking up and anglers should concentrate their efforts on the slower tail outs and deeper runs where fish will be holding.
Wallowa River
Fishing for trout has been good on the Wallowa with some fish to 18 inches. Fish with a slow presentation in slow runs where fish can conserve energy. With a good number of coho spawning in the area, small egg patterns may be effective for trout. Coho may be encountered in the river as they make their way to the Lostine River during fall and early winter. Coho may not be harvested in the Wallowa River and must be released unharmed. It is not currently legal to target coho. If you can see coho in the shallows they are likely spawning, and anglers should leave them undisturbed.
Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam
Steelhead are available throughout the Snake River and fish are being caught directly below Hells Canyon Dam. The current limit is 1 steelhead per day to ensure broodstock collection goals are met. Regulations have the potential to change throughout the season and anglers are encouraged to check for updates prior to heading to the river
