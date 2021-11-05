Whoever named the Blue Mountains didn’t account for the tamaracks.
Perhaps this person, whose identity is lost to history, never saw the mountains during autumn.
Because when the tamaracks — a deciduous conifer common in much of the mountain range — are in the midst of their seasonal shedding of needles, blue would not seem to be the color most likely to occur to a viewer.
Or maybe “Yellow Mountains” just didn’t sound right.
Tamaracks — formally known as the western larch — not only fail to hold onto their needles year-round like their neighboring firs, pines and spruces, but before the needles fall they transition from their usual pale green to gaudy shades of orange and yellow.
At the peak of their autumnal show, tamaracks positively glow in contrast to their more dour coniferous cousins. And they have plenty of needles to show off — they’re in bundles of 15 to 30 at the end of each twig, compared with, say, pines, which produce from two to five per bundle.
A single tamarack in a grove of evergreens is almost as conspicuous as a candle in the night.
But to me the more stirring sight is a hillside where tamaracks predominate — where their great splashes of brightness briefly illuminate scenes that for most of the year are comparatively staid.
There is a surfeit of spots around Northeastern Oregon to behold the glory of the tamaracks.
They’re sufficiently profuse on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains, for instance, that even from Baker City, a distance of 10 miles or so, the bands of tamaracks are easy to discern.
The effect is accentuated by the tamaracks’ preference for a relatively narrow elevation range — generally between about 5,000 and 6,500 feet, although they grow at much lower elevations on cooler, north-facing slopes.
From Baker City the tamarack zone is clearly delineated during the month or so when the needles are especially colorful.
Typically the show peaks around Halloween. By Thanksgiving it’s likely that most of the needles will have detached, coating the ground with a soft yellow layer that for me is one of the defining sights of this part of Oregon.
I could no more pick a favorite place to look at tamaracks than I could choose the most stirring vista of the Elkhorns or the Wallowas.
The options are just too numerous, too compelling.
But during a hike on Halloween morning in the old Anthony Burn country north of Anthony Lakes Highway, I was reminded that this area is particularly well-endowed with tamaracks.
Although the 1960 wildfire, which burned about 20,000 acres, left in places a near monoculture of lodgepole pines, tamaracks have also thrived in the ensuing decades.
The forests include both younger tamaracks that sprouted after the fire, as well as pockets of older trees that escaped the flames.
With my wife, Lisa, and our kids, Olivia and Max, I picked a route on roads on High Mountain, which rises between the main and north forks of Anthony Creek.
The mountain, notwithstanding its regrettably uncreative name, is not especially high.
Nor is it a single peak.
There are several minor summits along the ridgeline and the tallest, at 6,629 feet, is almost 400 feet below the base elevation at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
But dull name and modest elevation aside, the slopes of High Mountain are a fine place to see the extent of tamaracks in this part of the Elkhorns.
We started from the main road on High Mountain. A network of old fire roads branches off the 4380 road, and we fashioned a loop of about three miles.
About half a mile from where we parked, at the junction of the 4380 and 4380-700 roads, we heard the snarl of what sounded like several chain saws.
A four-wheel drive van was parked along the road, its roof rack loaded with plastic gas containers. On the steep slope below, a crew of about 10 workers was cutting and piling the young trees, mostly white firs. This is part of the East Face project, a multiyear effort to thin crowded forests. Much of the work is happening along roads, where the crews are creating fuelbreaks — zones where a summer wildfire, deprived of a dense fuel load, would be more likely to slow, giving fire crews a chance to douse the flames.
As we climbed higher, branching onto a different road, we left the sawyers behind. The road crossed an open slope of the sort common in this area — granitic boulders, part of the massive intrusion of the igneous rock that forms the backbone of the northern half of the Elkhorns, and clumps of chaparral-like snowbrush.
The gap in the trees also revealed a grand view south.
In the foreground, the slopes on the south side of Anthony Creek were dotted with brilliant tamaracks. Beyond, the snowy face of Van Patten Butte rose, and to its right, looking curious from this angle and distance, the stripes of a few ski runs at Anthony Lakes.
The viewpoint was also the high point of our hike, about 100 feet below the 6,554-foot knob that forms one of the central summits of High Mountain (its apex is about half a mile to the west).
We descended through thick forest to another intersection. Not long after I noticed, while scanning the ground for interesting animal tracks, an unusually long and slender pine cone.
It clearly wasn’t the seed bearer from a ponderosa or a lodgepole, the two most common pines at this elevation.
I looked around and saw, growing beside the road, what I took to be a white pine — a relatively rare sight in the Blue Mountains.
I checked a needle bundle and was pleased to count five, confirming my identification.
(Whitebark pines also have five needles per bundle, but whitebarks rarely grow so low as this site, about 6,000 feet. Whitebarks are also distinctive, with thicker needles than a white pine has, among other differences.)
I noticed quite a few juvenile white pines, interspersed with lodgepoles, as we continued our route back to the rig.
The tamaracks were the highlight of the hike, to be sure.
But I was pleased to come across a different sort of tree that I rarely see. It was the kind of happy coincidence that tends to happen in the woods.
